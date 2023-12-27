WGN’s Dean Richards is whipping up some tasty tidbits for holiday partying.

Spicy Greek Feta Dip

Ingredients:

10 ounce block Greek feta cheese, broken into chunks, plus more for garnish

1 red chili pepper or jalapeno, trimmed and roughly chopped (leave the seeds for extra spice)

2 small roasted red bell pepper, (homemade or 12-ounce jar fire-roasted red peppers, drained)

1 small garlic clove, chopped

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley leaves, for garnish

4-5 kalamata olives, pitted and chopped, for garnish

½ French baguette, for serving (optional, or substitute with lettuce cups or pita chips)

Instructions:

Make the dip: Add the feta, chili pepper, roasted bell peppers, garlic, and red wine vinegar to the bowl of a large food processor with the blade attachment. Close the lid and blend until the ingredient break down a bit. With the speed on low, drizzle in the olive oil until the mixture is smooth, about 2 tablespoons oil. Toast the bread: If you’re serving with baguette, slice on the diagonal into ½-inch pieces. Heat a griddle or grill pan over medium heat. Brush the bread on one side with olive oil. Arrange the bread slices in one single layer so that the oiled side touches the hot griddle. Brush the top side with olive oil. Grill, flipping until charred marks form on each side, 2 to 5 minutes in total. Serve: Spread the dip on a serving plate or bowl. Drizzle with a little olive oil and garnish with a few crumbles of feta cheese, and the parsley and kalamata olives. Serve with the grilled bread on the side.

Caramelized Onion and Goat Cheese Tartlets Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 onions, roughly chopped

8 ounces goat cheese, at room temperature

1 sheet frozen puff pastry (Half a 17.3-ounce box), defrosted

Salt

Pepper

1 Tablespoon fresh thyme

Directions:

Pre-heat oven to 375 degree F. Place olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 35 minutes. Season with salt. Let come to room temperature. While onions are cooling, place goat cheese in a small bowl. Add black pepper and stir goat cheese until soft and easily spreadable. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place puff pastry on baking sheet. Spread goat cheese over tart, leaving a 1/2 inch border on all sides. Top tart evenly with onions and sprinkle with thyme. Bake until crust is golden, about 25-30 minutes. Let tart cool for 15 minutes. Cut into approximately 2 by 3 inch rectangles. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Focaccia Charcuterie

Start with an “edible focaccia board” that will be used as the base of the recipe. Buy one from a good bakery section of a store or make your own. I love this recipe:

Warm and slightly toast the bread in an oven and be ready to add the toppings when it comes out of the oven, once slightly cooled.

The toppings are all traditional charcuterie toppings.