New Year’s Day Food Traditions: Hoppin’ John

Since this dish includes black-eyed peas, it’s considered good luck to eat on New Year’s Day.

Ingredients:

1 cup Sapelo red peas
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
3 cups water
2 cups Carolina Gold rice

Preparation:

  1. Combine the red peas with all ingredients (except the rice) in large pot and cook for 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat oven to 350 F.
  3. Mix rice with cooked peas in a small baking dish. Cover mixture with foil. Place in the preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes. Serve hot.

