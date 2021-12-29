New Year’s Day Food Traditions: Hoppin’ John

Since this dish includes black-eyed peas, it’s considered good luck to eat on New Year’s Day.
Click here to watch the preparation of this dish.
Ingredients:
1 cup Sapelo red peas
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
3 cups water
2 cups Carolina Gold rice
Preparation:
- Combine the red peas with all ingredients (except the rice) in large pot and cook for 30 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 F.
- Mix rice with cooked peas in a small baking dish. Cover mixture with foil. Place in the preheated oven and cook for 30 minutes. Serve hot.