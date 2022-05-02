NBC Today Show recipe =>>

Ingredients:

1 (8-9 lb) leg of lamb, bone-in, trimmed of excess fat

2 sprigs rosemary, roughly chopped

4 sprigs thyme, roughly chopped

1/2 cup coarse sea salt

4 tablespoon cracked black pepper

4 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon medium carrot, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon large onion, roughly chopped

1 head garlic, halved crosswise

2 stalk celery, roughly chopped

1 1/4 cup dry white wine

2 cup chicken stock, or low-sodium chicken broth

Preparation (Baking Directions):

Place the lamb in a shallow container and sprinkle evenly on all sides with the herbs, coarse sea salt and cracked black pepper; rub to coat.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 6 hours and up to 12. Brush off excess herbs and salt from the lamb and let stand at room temperature for one hour.

Preheat oven to 285 degrees F and place rack on the bottom shelf.

Heat olive oil in a large roasting pan or cast-iron pot over high heat.

Add the lamb and sear until browned on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer lamb to a platter.

Reduce heat to medium and scoop out and discard all but a few tablespoons of fat.

Add the carrot, onion, garlic and celery to the pot and cook, stirring for 5 minutes.

Add the wine and bring to a simmer, scraping any browned bits stuck to the bottom.

Reduce by half, add chicken stock, return to a simmer and place seared lamb in the pan.

Transfer to the oven and roast for 8 hours, basting the lamb with the pan juice every 20 minutes.

Cover the pan with a lid or aluminum foil midway through, once the lamb is deeply browned.

Transfer the lamb to a platter and rest in a warm place for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, carefully drain the pan juices through a fine-meshed sieve into a saucepot; discard the solids.

Simmer the juices to reduce to saucy consistency, ladling off excess fat that rises to the top; adjust seasoning if necessary.

Serve the lamb family-style, carving and serving with the pan sauce.