Drunken Potted Plant

Ingredients:

1 oz. (30ml) Delta Dirt Vodka

1 oz. (30ml) Irish Cream

7 oz. (210ml) Milk

Oreo Cookies

Chocolate Pudding

Whipped Cream

Garnish: Flower shaped cookie and straw

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine milk, chocolate pudding, vodka, butterscotch syrup, Irish cream, whipped cream, and crushed Oreos. Stir well to combine. Scoop some of the mix into small cups or shot glasses and top with whipped cream, crushed oreos, and gummy worms.

Air Fried Oreos

Ingredients:

1 – 8 ounce can refrigerated crescent rolls

¼ cup milk

10 Oreo cookies

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 375°.

Unroll crescent roll dough. Press together seams. Cut into 10 even squares.

Place the Oreo cookies on the squares. Dip each Oreo quickly in milk, then wrap the dough around the cookies tightly. Repeat until all the cookies are tightly wrapped.

Spray both sides of the dough with nonstick cooking spray. Place in the air fryer and cook 4-5 minutes.

Eat while warm.