Drunken Potted Plant
Ingredients:
1 oz. (30ml) Delta Dirt Vodka
1 oz. (30ml) Irish Cream
7 oz. (210ml) Milk
Oreo Cookies
Chocolate Pudding
Whipped Cream
Garnish: Flower shaped cookie and straw
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine milk, chocolate pudding, vodka, butterscotch syrup, Irish cream, whipped cream, and crushed Oreos. Stir well to combine.
- Scoop some of the mix into small cups or shot glasses and top with whipped cream, crushed oreos, and gummy worms.
Air Fried Oreos
Ingredients:
1 – 8 ounce can refrigerated crescent rolls
¼ cup milk
10 Oreo cookies
Directions:
Preheat air fryer to 375°.
Unroll crescent roll dough. Press together seams. Cut into 10 even squares.
Place the Oreo cookies on the squares. Dip each Oreo quickly in milk, then wrap the dough around the cookies tightly. Repeat until all the cookies are tightly wrapped.
Spray both sides of the dough with nonstick cooking spray. Place in the air fryer and cook 4-5 minutes.
Eat while warm.