It’s National Lemonade Day and time to celebrate this sweet and sour beverage.
You can have it plain, or give the recipe below a try.
Click here to read more about National Lemonade Day.
Rosemary Lemonade:
INGREDIENTS:
8 cups of water
4 cups of ice
3 cups of lemon juice
Rosemary simple syrup
3 cups sugar
3 cups water
10 sprigs of Rosemary
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a saucepan slowly heat sugar, water, and rosemary sprigs… the longer you simmer, the stronger the flavor (15 minutes recommended)
In a pitcher combine water, ice, and lemon juice.
Pour the simple syrup in through a strainer.
Stir and chill.
Makes a little over a gallon.
Serve over ice.
For an adult version mix 3 parts lemonade to one part vodka.
For less sweet use less sugar, for sweeter use more.