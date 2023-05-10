WGN’s Dean Richards shares a new recipe that’s perfect for celebrating moms everywhere.

Needed: 1 Roasting bag (in the section of the grocery store where foil and plastic wrap is sold).

INGREDIENTS:

For the marination:

1 whole chicken cut into pieces

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp dried Rosemary or 2 tsp. fresh rosemary, minced

Sprigs of Rosemary

1 tsp dried Thyme or 2 tsp. fresh thyme, minced

Sprigs of Thyme

1/4 tsp Paprika, plus more to sprinkle on top of chicken

Juice of 2 lemons

2 Tbsp, minced garlic

Salt & pepper to taste

For the veggies:

2 cups, wide-sliced Vidalia (or any) onions

1/2 cup carrots (baby carrots or whole carrots, peeled and cut into 2 inch pieces)

1 cup wide-diced potatoes (red potatoes or golden russet)

1/2 cup celery stalks, chopped (include the leaves. they’re full of flavor)

DIRECTIONS:

Mix the chicken pieces with all the other marination ingredients and let it marinate at least 15 minutes up to overnight in the fridge in a closed container; preferably glass.

While the chicken is marinating, wash and cut all the vegetables that need to be cut. set aside.

Pre-heat the oven to 400 degrees.

Remove chicken pieces from fridge. Add the veggies to chicken mixture. Make sure everything is coated

Pour everything, including all the extra sauce, into the oven bag.

Close the bag and lay it in a baking pan.

Poke a few small holes in the top of the bag with a knife for ventilation.

Bake for 60 to 70 minutes. (160 degrees F, internal temperature)

Turn off the heat and let it sit in the oven for 5 minutes.

Remove from oven; open up the bag.

(OPTIONAL) You can broil for couple of minutes for extra golden color after opening the bag.