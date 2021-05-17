Memorial Day Weekend: Celebrate it with food!

The Memorial Day* weekend kicks off summer in the U.S. and many will celebrate the three-day event with food.

Grills will be fired up all across the country for batches of burgers, hot dogs, steaks and more.

Some Americans will consult their family recipes to make passed-down favorites like cole slaw, potato salad, and ice cream.

Family gatherings wouldn’t be the same without tasty dishes to fill the table.

Check the links below to find lots to make for your holiday celebration.

Delish

Country Living

Bon Appetit

All Recipes

Insanely Good Recipes

Weelicious

Food Network

*Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning members of the military who have died in the line of duty. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May, which will be May 31 this year.