Melt-in-your-mouth tender brisket for Passover

NBC TODAY – Traditional Passover* dishes are arguably some of the best foods of all the Jewish holidays. There’s matzo ball soup, all kinds of kugels, coconut-filled macaroons and so much more. But, the real star of the show has to be the brisket.

Brisket has some of the tastiest and richest meat and fat of any cut of beef. A 2nd cut or, even better yet, a whole brisket, will feed an army with tender, melt-in-your-mouth meat. The fat encapsulates the meat and protects it from drying out, while the long slow-cooking session gently unwinds the tight muscle fibers, yielding a gelatinized, luxurious roast.

This recipe was shared this week on NBC TODAY by cookbook author and food blogger Jamie Geller. [See video here].

Ingredients:

3 large Spanish onions

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 whole brisket or 2 second cut briskets

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 whole heads of garlic

3 cups beef broth

1 cup dry red wine

Bouquet garni: thyme springs, parsley stems & bay leaves tied to celery rib

Directions:

Braise for 3.5-4 hours in 300 degree oven or 8 hours on low in slow cooker

Tip: Slice brisket once cool to hold form

Click here for step-by-step directions.

*Passover begins the evening of March 27 and ends in the evening on April 4