WGN’s Dean Richards shares this recipe that’s perfect for Ash Wednesday.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. cod
  • 1 onion, cut into strips
  • 1 green bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
  • 2 garlic cloves, diced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper (*optional*)
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1 tsp.  paprika
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 28 ounces diced tomatoes  (fresh Roma or canned)
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 Tbsp. capers
  • Salt & Pepper, to taste
  • (optional)  rice,  quinoa, farro 
  • (optional)  1 lime cut in wedges

Instructions:

  1. Drizzle olive oil over the fish and season with salt, pepper, oregano, paprika  and (optional) crushed red pepper.
  2. Heat a large skillet with some olive oil and cook the onions and peppers and mushrooms for 4-5 minutes.
  3. Stir in the garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook until fragrant (about 10 seconds)
  4. Add the white wine and let the wine reduce by half.
  5. Add the diced tomatoes, bay leaves, and season with salt and pepper.
  6. Place the seasoned fish in the skillet and spoon the sauce over the fish.
  7. Stir in the capers, cover and cook over medium heat, covered,  for 12-15 minutes or until the fish is fully cooked through.
  8. Serve with lime wedges and rice,  if desired.