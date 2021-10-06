WGN’s Dean Richards shares this easy, delicious recipe for Meatloaf Muffins.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground chuck

1 lb. lean ground beef.

1 cup finely chopped onion, sauteed.

1/2 cup finely chopped green pepper, sauteed.

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup plain bread crumbs

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Olive oil spray

Sauce:

1/2 cup Heinz 57 Sauce – or – ½ cup ketchup, 3 tbsp brown sugar, 2 tsp yellow mustard

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly spray two 12-cup muffin pans with cooking oil.

Mix meats and other ingredients (except for the sauce ingredients) gently in a large bowl.

Using an ice cream scoop, place meatloaf mixture in muffin cups, mounding slightly above each cup. This recipe should fill about 18 muffin cups.

Place meatloaf muffins in oven and bake for 25 minutes.

Spread sauce of choice on top of “muffins”; bake for another 10 minutes.

Remove from oven. Let rest for 15 minutes.