WGN’s Dean Richards shares a new recipe for seafood lovers.

Ingredients:

  • 4-6 ounces cod fillet  (you can use any kind of firm, white fish)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 28 ounces can crushed or diced tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon salt divided
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper divided
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • ¼ cup black olives pitted
  • 2 tablespoons capers drained

Directions:

  1. Pat the cod dry with a paper towel.
  2. Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper on both sides; set aside.
  3. In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.
  4. Pour the crushed or diced tomatoes, season with the remaining salt and pepper along with oregano and crushed red pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes.
  5. Add the capers and olives to the tomato broth.
  6. Carefully nestle the seasoned pieces of cod into the sauce without covering the fish with the sauce. Cover with a tight-fitting lid or foil until the fish is cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.
  7. Serve on a bed of quinoa, pasta, rice, or potatoes to soak up the sauce.