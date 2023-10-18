WGN’s Dean Richards shares a new recipe for seafood lovers.
Ingredients:
- 4-6 ounces cod fillet (you can use any kind of firm, white fish)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small onion chopped
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 28 ounces can crushed or diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon salt divided
- ½ teaspoon black pepper divided
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- ¼ cup black olives pitted
- 2 tablespoons capers drained
Directions:
- Pat the cod dry with a paper towel.
- Season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper on both sides; set aside.
- In a large heavy skillet, heat the olive oil on medium heat. Add the chopped onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 3-5 minutes. Add the garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute.
- Pour the crushed or diced tomatoes, season with the remaining salt and pepper along with oregano and crushed red pepper. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer the sauce for 10 minutes.
- Add the capers and olives to the tomato broth.
- Carefully nestle the seasoned pieces of cod into the sauce without covering the fish with the sauce. Cover with a tight-fitting lid or foil until the fish is cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.
- Serve on a bed of quinoa, pasta, rice, or potatoes to soak up the sauce.