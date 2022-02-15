(NBC Today) – King cakes are cakes associated with the Christian holiday of Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, which is celebrated in many countries. Sometimes they’re called Epiphany cakes, although they’re not always technically cakes. Some are more bread-like, while others may resemble a pastry.

They’re eaten during the Carnival season, which begins 12 days after Christmas, on Epiphany, and ends several weeks later on Fat Tuesday, which is always the day before Ash Wednesday.

There are various versions of king cake around the world. In France, they’re called galettes des rois: round, puffed pastry cakes with a sweet almond filling. There’s a fève, or a small trinket, traditionally a bean but these days usually a plastic or porcelain figurine, baked within.

The Louisiana version of the king cake tends to be a brioche-like dough swirled with cinnamon and cream cheese, braided and baked into a circle or an oval (to resemble a king’s crown), finished with icing and sprinkles. Sometimes it’s also filled or topped with fruit, and there’s typically a plastic baby inside these ones, too. Starting on Jan. 6, king cakes are ubiquitous in New Orleans, abundant at local grocery stores and bakeries.