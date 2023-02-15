Mardi Gras celebrations are in full swing this month and come to an end on February 21 with Fat Tuesday.

New Orleans is where many people like to mark the occasion because the cherished Louisiana city puts on the country’s biggest show for Mardi Gras with parades featuring colorful costumes, live music, and more.

New Orleans’ melting pot of Cajun and Creole cultures has inspired the incredible food that is always part of Mardi Gras, from jambalaya and beignets to crawfish boils and King cakes.

Check out the recipes at the links below that can help you celebrate Mardi Gras in your home.

Fat Tuesday fare

Jambalaya and beignets

What is King cake?

King cake recipe