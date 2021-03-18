Mamie Eisenhower’s ‘Million Dollar Fudge’

This recipe was published in newspapers all over America when Mamie Eisenhower was the First Lady (1953-1961).
The recipe first appeared in the cookbook “Who Says We Can’t Cook,” compiled by the Women’s National Press Club and sold as a fundraising project in 1955. It was a compilation of the favorite recipes of newspaper women and VIP’s in the Nation’s Capitol. The cookbooks sold for $2 each, plus 15-cents postage.
According to newspaper reports of the 1950’s, the fudge was a favorite of President Dwight Eisenhower, who gave it the title of ‘million dollar fudge.’ The president also submitted two recipes to the cookbook.
For family enjoyment and gift-giving, it’s a natural!
Ingredients:
4 1/2 cups sugar
Pinch of salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 tall can evaporated milk
12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate bits
12 ounces German’s-sweet chocolate
1 pint marshmallow cream (2 jars)
2 cups nutmeats
Instructions:
Boil the sugar, salt, butter, evaporated milk together for six minutes.
Put chocolate bits and German chocolate, marshmallow cream and nutmeats in a bowl.
Pour the boiling syrup over the ingredients. Beat until chocolate is all melted, then pour in pan. Let stand a few hours before cutting.
Tips: Remember it is better the second day. Store in tin box.
Where German’s chocolate is not available, substitute with unsweetened chocolate. Click here for more chocolate substitution information.