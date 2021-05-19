Making pizzas on the grill

(WGN-Cooking with Dean) – If you like making pizza, you’ll love the following new recipes from WGN’s Dean Richards.

He’s sharing the how-tos for making a trio of favorites: Margherita, BBQ Chicken/Caramelized Onion/Roasted Corn and Shrimp Scampi pizzas.

For all of the pizzas, start with the crusts.

Either make or buy the dough (recipe) and spread it out on a floured board. You can also buy a pre-made crust (like Boboli Thin Crust.)

Using the indirect method on your grill (no fire underneath; only on the sides), bake one side of the crust with medium heat until lightly browned. Remove from the grill. If using dough, do the same on the uncooked side of the crust.

Now you’re ready to add the toppings to the BAKED side of the crust before it’ll go back on the grill to melt together.

CLASSIC MARGHERITA PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup pizza or 4-cheese pasta sauce

8 oz. grated mozzarella

4 oz. sliced mozzarella

1 large heirloom or beefsteak tomato, thinly sliced.

10 basil leaves, chopped right before serving.

Pinch red pepper flakes

Extra virgin olive oil.

DIRECTIONS:

Spread the pizza sauce onto the baked side of the crust. Spread the sliced mozzarella and tomatoes throughout. Bake until melted (about 7-10 minutes) Remove from the grill and sprinkle basil leaves and (optional) pinch of red pepper flakes. Drizzle with olive oil and serve.

BBQ CHICKEN, CARAMELIZED ONION, ROASTED CORN PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 C shredded mozzarella cheese

1 sweet onion, chopped. /4 C caramelized onion, thinly sliced

1 cup roasted chicken, chopped

1 cup, roasted corn on the cob (cut from the cob)

1 bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce. I love Famous Dave’s Sweet and Zesty.

If you’re ambitious, make your own.

Olive oil, for sautéing onions.

DIRECTIONS:

Caramelize the onions. Dice the onion and slowly sauté in a pan with olive oil. Cook until they’re brown and soft (about 8-10 minutes.) Remove from heat, set aside. Dice the already roasted chicken. Add the onions. Add BBQ sauce to coat. On the baked side of the crust, spread a layer of BBQ sauce. Top with chicken/onion mixture. Spread shredded mozzarella throughout. Spread roasted corn throughout. Bake on the grill (indirect method) until melted (7-10 minutes.) Serve.

GRILLED SHRIMP SCAMPI PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

½ lb shrimp, any size, peeled, deveined, and chopped.

½ chopped red pepper

½ chopped yellow squash

½ lb grated mozzarella cheese

1 TBSP Garlic, chopped

1 TBSP Butter

1 TBSP Olive oil

¼ cup Parmesan Cheese

Crushed Red Pepper Flakes (to taste)

Parsley

DIRECTIONS:

In a skillet, heat the butter and olive oil. Sauté the garlic under golden brown. Add the shrimp and cook until pink. Set aside in a bowl. In the same pan, sauté the red pepper and yellow squash until slightly cooked. Layer the mozzarella cheese on the baked side of the crust. Sprinkle the cooked shrimp throughout. Sprinkle the red pepper and yellow squash throughout. Bake on the grill (indirect method) until cheese is melted (about 7-10 minutes.) Garnish with parmesan cheese, parsley flakes, and (optional) crushed red pepper.

