(NBC TODAY) – Not quite sure what to do with that leftover takeout rice? Looking for an original way to use up some extra rotisserie chicken? In honor of Earth Month, the TODAY Table chefs are doing their part to reduce kitchen waste by using up their favorite leftovers.

Coconut rice, wilted greens quesadillas, cheesy chicken quiche, crispy rice cakes and aquafaba chocolate mousse give new life to leftover ingredients.

Click here to keep reading and to get recipes for:

Spice-Rubbed Cauliflower Steaks with Pistachio and Coriander Gremolata

Coconut Yogurt Rice with Tempered Spices

Wilted Green Quesadillas with Roasted Corn and Carrot Esquites

Vegan Chocolate-Amaretto Mousse

Chicken, Spinach and Feta Breakfast Quiche

Crispy Rice Cakes