WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for Lemon-Garlic Pasta that was inspired by actor Chris Pine.

INGREDIENTS:

12 ounces dried spaghetti

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

5 large garlic cloves minced

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more

1 large lemon juice and zest

⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 ounces parmesan cheese freshly grated

INSTRUCTIONS: