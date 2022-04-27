WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for Lemon-Garlic Pasta that was inspired by actor Chris Pine.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 ounces dried spaghetti
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 5 large garlic cloves minced
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes or more
- 1 large lemon juice and zest
- ⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley
- kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 ounces parmesan cheese freshly grated
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Cook spaghetti until firm to the bite (al dente), about 8 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup of pasta water.
- Meanwhile, heat olive oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat until sizzling.
- Add minced garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat.
- Once you’ve drained the pasta, set skillet with the garlic mixture over medium heat. Add drained, cooked pasta and ¼ cup of reserved pasta water; toss to coat. Cook and stir until heated through, adding more pasta water if pasta seems too dry.
- Remove pasta from heat and stir in lemon zest and juice, and parsley.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Transfer to serving bowl or platter; top with grated parmesan cheese and serve.