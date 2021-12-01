Latkes (Potato Pancakes)

WGN’s Dean Richards has a recipe for a popular Chanukah dish.

Potato Latkes (Potato Pancakes)

Ingredients:

  • 2 large Russet potatoes (about 1 pound), scrubbed and cut lengthwise into quarters
  • 1 large onion (8 ounces), peeled and cut into quarters
  • 2 large eggs
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour or panko bread crumbs (for extra crispy)
  • 2 teaspoons coarse kosher salt (or 1 teaspoon fine sea salt), plus more for sprinkling
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Safflower or other oil, for frying

Directions:

Using a food processor with a coarse grating disc, grate the potatoes and onion. Transfer the mixture to a clean dish towel and squeeze and wring out as much of the liquid as possible.

Working quickly, transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Add the eggs, flour, salt, baking powder and pepper, and mix until the flour is absorbed.

In a medium heavy-bottomed pan over medium-high heat, pour in about 1/4 inch of the oil. Once the oil is hot (a drop of batter placed in the pan should sizzle), use a heaping tablespoon to drop the batter into the hot pan, cooking in batches.

Use a spatula to flatten and shape the drops into discs. When the edges of the latkes are brown and crispy, about 5 minutes, flip. Cook until the second side is deeply browned, about another 5 minutes. Transfer the latkes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain and sprinkle with salt while still warm. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Zucchini Latkes

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pounds zucchini (about 3 medium), grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt plus more for seasoning
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • Soy dipping sauce:
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
  • Crushed red pepper flakes

Directions:

Place zucchini in a colander set in the sink and toss with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Let stand 10 minutes, then wring zucchini dry in a clean kitchen towel. Place zucchini in a large bowl and gently mix in egg, flour, chives, and cornstarch; season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in 2 batches, drop 1/4-cupfuls zucchini mixture into skillet, flattening slightly; cook until golden and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer fritters to a paper towel-lined plate; season with salt. Serve with soy dipping sauce.

For soy dipping sauce:

Mix vinegar, soy sauce, sugar, and a pinch of red pepper flakes in a small bowl until sugar is dissolved. Set aside.

