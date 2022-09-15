As pies go, the Key Lime Pie is a crowd-pleaser.

It’s tangy goodness makes it a popular choice for many people, especially in the warmer weather months.

Here’s how to make this sweet treat:

CRUST (9-inch)

You can buy a graham cracker crust already prepared or make your own.

To make your own you will need:

1/3 of a one-pound box of graham crackers

5 TBSP. of melted unsalted butter

1/3 cup of sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F, then bake for 8-10 minutes until set and golden. Set aside to cool.

FILLING

3 egg yolks

2 tsp. lime zest

1 (14-ounce) can of sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup of freshly squeezed Key lime juice (or store-bought) NOTE: It takes about 20 key limes to make enough juice.

In an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and lime zest until fluffy (about 5 minutes). Add in the condensed milk and mix until thick (about 3 to 4 minutes). Lower mixer speed and slowly add lime juice, mixing only until combined.

Pour the mixture into the crust and bake for 10 minutes, or until the filling has set. Set aside to cool and then refrigerate. Freeze for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.

TOPPING

1 and 1/2 cup heavy cream or whipping cream (chilled)

2 TBSP. of confectioners’ sugar

1/2 tsp. of vanilla

Whip the cream and the confectioners’ sugar until nearly stiff. You can either cut the pie into wedges and top each wedge with a large dollop of whipped cream, or place the whipped cream over the entire pie before cutting.

