Ketz in the Kitchen: Valentine’s Pudding Pies

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – My kindergartener, Aven, was out of school a couple of days this week and I wanted something fun and easy for us to make together for Valentine’s. Fellow mom and blogger, Shay Shull, (mixandmatchmama.com) shared this this one. Check out this super easy recipe for cute bite-sized treats!

Ingredients:

1 tube of refrigerated sugar cookie dough

1 box of instant vanilla pudding mix

2 cups of milk

Candy and sprinkles to decorate.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease one 24-count mini muffin tin

Slice a piece of cookie dough off the tube and press it in each tin to form a crust.

Bake the cookie crusts about 10 minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.

Use a spoon to scoop each crust out from the pan.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk about five minutes or until thickened.

Add a dollop of pudding mix to each cooled cookie crust.

Refrigerate your mini pies at least 30 minutes to firm them up.

Remove from fridge and decorate with any candies or sprinkles to make it festive!