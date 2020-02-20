Ketz in the Kitchen: Stuffed Pepper Soup

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – When your four-year-old approves, you know it must be good. Thanks to my mom for this easy soup to add to our weeknight dinner rotation!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 lb ground beef (I used turkey)

1/2 cup diced white onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

3 cups low-sodium beef broth

1 (14.5 oz) can tomato sauce

1 (14.5 oz) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup green, red or orange bell peppers, seeded and diced

1 cup uncooked rice

(optional) toppings: shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream

Directions:

In a large pot heat the olive oil over medium heat. Brown the beef and onion until the beef is no longer pink.

Add the garlic for the last minute of cooking. Drain.

Add the beef broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and green bell peppers. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes or until peppers are tender. Add salt and pepper to taste.

While soup is simmering, cook rice according to the directions.

Stir in the cooked rice right before serving. If you want it thicker, add more rice. The rice will absorb the liquid so its best stirred in right before.

Note: When storing the soup in the fridge, store the soup and rice separately.