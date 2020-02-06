Ketz in the Kitchen: Honey Lime Chicken Enchiladas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It you’re looking for a quick and easy dish to make for lunch or dinner, enchiladas are a tasty option.

Your family is sure to love this recipe!

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons honey

5 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

16 oz. can of green verde enchilada sauce

3-4 chicken breasts cooked and shredded

8-10 flour tortillas

1 bag of shredded monterey jack cheese

1 cup of sour cream

Directions:

Boil chicken until cooked through and shred with a fork. (or just use a rotisserie chicken)

Combine honey, lime juice, chili powder and garlic powder together and add to chicken.

Pour 1/4 cup of green verde sauce in the bottom of a 9X13 baking dish

Fill tortillas with chicken and shredded cheese and place in baking dish

Mix remaining chili sauce with sour cream and pour over enchiladas, then sprinkle with monterey jack cheese on top

Bake at 350 for 30-35 minutes