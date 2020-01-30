Ketz in the Kitchen: Green Chile Sausage Balls

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Sausage balls have become a family favorite of ours. What’s not to love? We usually snack on them for breakfast Christmas morning, but these bite sized balls would be perfect to munch on for the big game Sunday! Not only are they simple to make with just three ingredients, I love that they can be prepped and frozen ahead of time. A fellow mom, Shay Shull, (mixandmatchmama.com) shared her Sausage Jack Green Chile Sausage Balls and I couldn’t resist trying this yummy twist on the traditional recipe.

Green Chile Sausage Balls

1 pound of breakfast sausage

1 cup of shredded pepper jack cheese

1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 (8 oz) package of cream cheese, softened

2 (4 oz) cans of chopped green chiles (do not drain)

1 1/4 cups Bisquick mix

Preheat to 400 degrees.

Line a cookie sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Roll out the mixture into golf ball sized balls and put them on your prepared baking dish.

Bake about 20 to 25 minutes or until browned.

Remove and enjoy immediately!