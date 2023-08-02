WGN’s Dean Richards is making all kinds of kabobs this week! Greek Pork Kabobs, Sweet Chili Shrimp Kabobs, BBQ Chicken Kabobs and Veggie Kabobs!

Greek Pork Kabobs (souvlaki)

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds pork tenderloin

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

6 medium garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 ½ teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

1 medium red onion

Neutral oil, for grilling

1 medium lemon

Directions:

Prepare the tenderloin: Use paper towels to grab the silver skin and pull it away from the tenderloin. With a boning knife or small knife, trim off any remaining big pieces of fat. Slice the tenderloin first into medallions, about 1-inch thick. Then slice the medallions into bite-sized cubes, about 1-inch.

Make the marinade: In a large bowl or zip-lock bag, combine the white wine vinegar, olive oil, garlic cloves, mustard, oregano, rosemary, paprika, and black pepper.

Marinate the pork: Add the pork and toss well to combine. Cover or seal and refrigerate for at least two hours. If you have the time, allow the meat to marinate overnight. (During that time the color of the meat will get lighter, because of the vinegar.)

Get ready: Remove the bowl from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before you are ready to grill. If you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water for 30-40 minutes so they do not burn on the grill. (If you are using metal skewers, skip that step.)

Skewer: Thread the marinated pork through the skewers. Alternate pieces of onion or red pepper. Depending on the size of the skewers you are using, the quantity of meat will be enough for 4 large or 6 smaller skewers.

Grill: Season the meat with the sea salt and brush everything with the remaining marinade. Grill for about 4 minutes per side, turning to ensure a nice color on all sides. When the meat is done it should have solid grill marks and an internal temperature of 145° F.

Rest: Remove the skewers from the grill and place them on a serving platter. Cover them loosely with foil and allow them to rest for 4-5 minutes.

Serve: Slice the lemon in half and squeeze on some fresh lemon juice.

Sweet Chili Shrimp Kabobs

Ingredients:

1 lb. shrimp, shelled, deveined, tail-on

1 green bell pepper

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1/3 cup Thai sweet chili sauce

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 pinch salt

Instructions:

Marinate the shrimp (at least 30 minutes) with garlic, sweet chili sauce, lime juice, cilantro and salt. Stir to mix well.

Thread 3 shrimps onto bamboo skewers. Alternate pieces of green pepper. Repeat the same until you make 10 skewers.

Fire up a grill and grill the shrimp with direct heat. Grill and cook on both sides, until the shrimp are cooked and nicely charred. Serve immediately.

BBQ Chicken Kabobs

Ingredients:

1 bottle BBQ Sauce (I like Famous Dave’s Zesty or Sweet Baby Ray’s Vidalia Onion)

Or make your own:

1 cup ketchup

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup water

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (more or less according to your own tolerance of spice)

Chicken Skewers:

4 lbs chicken thigh meat boneless and skinless

1 small onion

1 red bell pepper

12 skewers

Salt

Pepper

Instructions:

If using wood skewers, make sure to soak them in water before using.

Combine all ingredients for BBQ sauce in a bowl and whisk well.

Cut excess fat off chicken thigh meat and cut chicken thighs into 3 or 4 equal pieces.

Salt and pepper the chicken

Place chicken in a gallon zip-lock bag and add BBQ sauce to it. Close the bag and gently shake it to make sure all the chicken pieces are evenly coated in BBQ sauce. Let chicken marinade while preparing coals.

Preheat the grill. Make sure the rack is clean.

Skewer chicken pieces onto the skewers, alternating pieces of onion and red pepper, dividing chicken equally among the 6 skewers. You will be able to get 6-7 pieces of chicken per skewer.

Grill the chicken on an indirect method 4-5 minutes on each side.

Save remaining marinade and place it into a small metal cooking dish. Cook it along side of the chicken. Just make sure to bring it to simmer and cook for a couple of minutes. You may not see it simmer on the grill so use a thermometer to bring it to a temperature of 165 degrees.

Re-apply BBQ sauce to chicken under a direct heat to brown and crisp the pieces.

Veggie Kabobs

Ingredients:

1 yellow squash or zucchini, cut into half moons

8 ounces baby bella mushrooms, trimmed

1 cup grape tomatoes

1 medium onion, cut into chunks

3-4 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup chopped fresh parsley

kosher salt

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes)

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

juice of two lemons

Instructions:

Prepare 8 to 10 skewers (if using bamboo or wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 30 minutes).

Chop the vegetables and garlic and place them in a large mixing bowl. Add the parsley and season with Kosher salt, oregano and pepper flakes. Add the olive oil and lemon juice. Toss to combine.

Set the vegetables aside for 20 minutes while you heat the grill (Or you can marinate them in the fridge for a few hours until you are ready).

On The Gas Grill:

Heat a gas grill to medium and oil the grates.

Arrange the skewers on the heated grill and cook for 10 minutes, turning as needed, until the vegetables are cooked and charred in some parts.

In The Oven:

Heat your oven to 400 degrees F. Assemble the kabobs on a large sheet pan and roast on the center rack of the oven, turning occasionally, for 15 minutes or until the veggies are cooked through to your liking.