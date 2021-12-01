Jeweled Chocolate Bark Crunch

Recipe from NBC Today (click here to watch preparation video)
Ingredients:
7 ounces 60 or 70% dark chocolate, broken into pieces
2 tablespoons coconut oil
2 ounces sea salted pretzels, bashed, plus a handful of sea-salted pretzels, snapped
2 ounces toasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped, divided
2 tablespoons shelled pistachios, chopped
2 tablespoons freeze-dried strawberries, chopped
Roughly bashed salted pretzels and toasted hazelnuts are stirred into melted chocolate, then decorated with crushed freeze-dried red strawberries and green pistachios for extra color and flavor to complete this delicious, sweet treat.
Preparation:
- Throw the chocolate and coconut oil into a heat-resistant bowl and set over a pan of simmering water. Let them melt, about 3 minutes. Give them a stir, then add the bashed sea-salted pretzels and 1½ ounces of the chopped toasted hazelnuts and give it another stir.
- Pour the chocolaty goodness onto a baking pan lined with parchment paper. Spread the mixture out as thin as possible, scatter over the snapped pretzels, pistachios, freeze-dried strawberries and remaining 1/2 ounce hazelnuts.
- Chill in the refrigerator for 20 minutes. Chop the bark into shards and serve on a platter.