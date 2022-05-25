WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for Italian sausage kabobs and grilled corn pasta salad.

Italian Sausage Kabobs

Ingredients:

1 16-ounce package Italian sausage (hot or mild), sliced horizontally into bite-sized pieces

1 red bell pepper seeded and chopped into bite-sized pieces

½ cup small button mushrooms, washed

1 sweet onion chopped into bite-sized pieces

½ cup mild or hot giardiniera

8 bamboo skewers soaked in water for 1 hour (or metal skewers)

Instructions:

Preheat grill (or indoor grill pan) to medium-high heat. Thread sausage, bell peppers, and onion onto the skewers. Brush skewers generously with Italian dressing. Grill over medium heat for 7-10 minutes, turning occasionally until sausage is cooked through and vegetables are tender. The internal temperature of the sausages should be 165 degrees (F) Drizzle giardiniera on top of the kabobs. Serve with or without bun.

Grilled Corn Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

1 pkg bowtie pasta

1 16-ounce jar Newman’s Own Parmesan & Roasted Garlic dressing or make your own:

2 lemons, juiced

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

½ shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

⅛ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped bell pepper

⅓ cup thinly sliced red onion

2 ears of corn, grilled and removed from cob

2 avocados, diced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Bring water to a gentle boil. Add salt. Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and set aside to cool.

If making your own dressing, combine the lemon juice, extra-virgin olive oil, yellow mustard, shallot, garlic, salt and pepper in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. Otherwise, prepare the bottled dressing.

Combine the cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, corn, avocados, and tomatoes in a large bowl. Drizzle in half of the dressing. Add pasta. Drizzle in the other half of the dressing. Top with grated parmesan cheese.

Keep covered in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. It tastes even better the next day!