Irish Spiced Beef

Ingredients:

1 rump roast

2/3 cup dark brown sugar

3 Tbsp. allspice

3 Tbsp. coarsely ground black pepper

1/3 cup sea salt

2 1/2 Tbsp. ground cloves

1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg

Directions:

Rub roast in dark brown sugar, cover, and refrigerate overnight

In a bowl, mix the rest of your spices

Rub the roast with the spices, cover, and refrigerate

For the next 5-6 days take the roast out and turn it each day. You can rub leftover spices on it as you see fit.

Place the roast in a pot and cover with water. Once it comes to a boil let it simmer for 2 hours.

Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Serve cold