Irish Spiced Beef

Ingredients:
1 rump roast
2/3 cup dark brown sugar
3 Tbsp. allspice
3 Tbsp. coarsely ground black pepper
1/3 cup sea salt
2 1/2 Tbsp. ground cloves
1 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Directions:
Rub roast in dark brown sugar, cover, and refrigerate overnight
In a bowl, mix the rest of your spices
Rub the roast with the spices, cover, and refrigerate
For the next 5-6 days take the roast out and turn it each day. You can rub leftover spices on it as you see fit.
Place the roast in a pot and cover with water. Once it comes to a boil let it simmer for 2 hours.
Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Serve cold