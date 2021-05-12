This week’s recipe from WGN’s Cooking with Dean is another tasty treat.

Here’s how Dean Richards makes easy, delicious Instant Pot Pulled Pork.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups unsweetened apple cider

2 tbsp mild smoked paprika

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tbsp standard chile powder

1 tsp ground dried mustard

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp table salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

3 lbs boneless pork shoulder cut in half and any large chunks of fat removed

INSTRUCTIONS

Pour the cider into cooker. Mix the smoked paprika, brown sugar, chile powder, dried mustard, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pat and rub this mixture all over the pork. Set the meat in the cooker and lock the lid onto the pot. Option 1 – Max Pressure Cooker Set the cooker to ‘Pressure Cooker’, on MAX level and set for 1 hour with the Keep Warm setting off.

Option 2 – All Pressure Cookers Set the cooker to ‘Meat/Stew or Pressure Cook (Manual)’ on High pressure for 1 hour and 20 minutes with the Keep Warm setting off.

Option 3 – Slow Cook Option Set the cooker to ‘Slow Cook’ on High for 5 hours with the Keep Warm setting off. (or on for no more than 4 hours)

If you’ve used a pressure setting, once the machine has finished cooking, turn it off and allow its pressure to return to normal naturally, about 30 minutes. Unlatch the lid and open the pot. Use a meat fork and a large, slotted spoon or a large spatula to transfer the pork to a nearby cutting board (or transfer hunks of the pork, should the thing come apart). Use a flatware tablespoon to skim any excess surface fat from the sauce. Press Saute and set the time for 10 minutes. Bring the sauce to a boil, stirring a few times. Cook until the sauce has reduced to about half its volume, stirring occasionally, about 7 minutes. Meanwhile, shred the meat with two forks. When the sauce has reduced to the right consistency, turn off the SAUTE function and stir the shredded meat into the sauce in the pot. Set aside for 5 minutes with the lid on top but askew to blend the flavors and let the meat further absorb the sauce.

