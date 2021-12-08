Homemade Egg Nog

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Holiday traditions are a must for many families each year. Christmas time usually brings the most with movies, baking cookies or a particular dinner. However, in Arkansas, families' favorite tradition falls on New Years Eve.

According to a study by All Home Connections, Arkansans love having their black-eyed peas and cornbread on New Year's Eve. The study says Kentucky and Hawaii are the only other states who have the same favorite tradition.