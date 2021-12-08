Homemade Egg Nog

If you like having egg nog during the holidays, WGN’s Dean Richards has an easy, delicious recipe for making it at home.
Ingredients:
- 12 large eggs (pasteurized eggs are preferred, but you can use regular. See cooking process below)
- 1-1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 8 cups whole milk, divided
- 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- Additional nutmeg, ground or whole to grind fresh. (optional)
Directions:
- Whisk together eggs, sugar and salt.
- Gradually add 4 cups milk.
- If using regular eggs, stir over low heat until a thermometer reads 160°-170°, constantly stirring. Do not allow to boil.
- If using pasteurized eggs, you can skip the boiling process.
- Transfer to a large bowl.
- Stir in vanilla, nutmeg and remaining milk. (if you boiled), place bowl in an ice-water bath, stirring until milk mixture is cool. (If mixture separates, process in a blender until smooth.)
- Refrigerate, covered, until cold, at least 3 hours.
- To serve, beat cream until soft peaks form.
- Whisk gently into cooled milk mixture.
- If desired, sprinkle with additional nutmeg (or grind before serving.