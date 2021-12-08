Homemade Egg Nog

If you like having egg nog during the holidays, WGN’s Dean Richards has an easy, delicious recipe for making it at home.

Ingredients:

  • 12 large eggs  (pasteurized eggs are preferred,  but you can use regular.  See cooking process below)
  • 1-1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 8 cups whole milk, divided
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • Additional nutmeg, ground or whole to grind fresh. (optional)

Directions:

  1. Whisk together eggs, sugar and salt.
  2. Gradually add 4 cups milk.   
  3. If using regular eggs,  stir over low heat until a thermometer reads 160°-170°, constantly stirring. Do not allow to boil.
  4. If using pasteurized eggs, you can skip the boiling process. 
  5. Transfer to a large bowl.
  6. Stir in vanilla, nutmeg and remaining milk. (if you boiled), place bowl in an ice-water bath, stirring until milk mixture is cool. (If mixture separates, process in a blender until smooth.)
  7. Refrigerate, covered, until cold, at least 3 hours.
  8. To serve, beat cream until soft peaks form.
  9. Whisk gently into cooled milk mixture.
  10. If desired, sprinkle with additional nutmeg (or grind before serving.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

