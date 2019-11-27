Holiday Brunch with Petit & Keet

There’s no better way to prepare for a full day of eating other than—well, by eating.

Next to dinner, holiday brunch is a crucial part of the season, especially if you host your feast later in the day.

And if you have guests staying over for the long weekend, there will be lots of opportunities to use up your leftovers in some inventive dishes.

Today, we have Steve Binotti, executive chef at Petit & Keet, here to show us how to whip up some brunch of our own, and talk about a special promotion going on at the restaurant.

For more information, click here!