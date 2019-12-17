Holiday Brunch with Bonefish Grill

This December, make holiday season morning soirees even more memorable!

This segment shows how to prepare a unique spin on a classic, Crème Brule French Toast – Grand Marnier and orange zest battered, garnished with whipped cream, mint and seasonal berries, and pair this decadent brunch dish with an Ultimate Bloody Mary.

It shows that it’s easy to create do-it-yourself mini displays for house guests to top their Bloody Mary and enjoy a one-of-a-kind creation.

Crème Brule French Toast

Ingredients:

· 1 Loaf Baguette Bread

· 4 Ea. Large Egg Yolks

· 2 Ea. Large Eggs, Beaten

· 1 ½ Cups Half and Half

· 1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract

· 1 Tbsp. Grand Marnier

· 2 Tbsp. Unsalted Butter

· 2/3 Cup Sugar in The Raw

· Whipped Cream for Topping

Preparation:

· Cut the baguette at a diagonal into 12 each 1” thick slices that are 4” long.

· Combine the egg yolks, eggs, half and half, vanilla extract and Grand Marnier in a mixing bowl and whip with a wire whisk for 5 minutes or until mixture is light and fluffy.

· Place the baguette slices in a rectangular baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the bread slices and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Turn the bread slices over in the dish and let sit in the refrigerator for 30 additional minutes. Drain excess egg mixture from the bread slices.

· Working in four small batches, melt ½ Tbsp. butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium heat. Place three slices of baguette in the pan and cook for 2 minutes. Turn slices over and cook for an additional 2 minutes.

· Place baguette slices on a broiler pan. Repeat until all the baguette slices are cooked.

· Evenly sprinkle sugar over each baguette slice.

· Place broiler pan under a hot broiler for 20-30 seconds until sugar is bubbly, but be careful not to scorch or burn the bread.

· Arrange baguette slices on a warm platter and serve with Mascarpone whipped cream.

· TIP- Fresh berries and warm syrup are additional options as well or rich chocolate ganache if you’re feeling truly sinful.