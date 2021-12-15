Part of the fun of celebrating the holidays is the food. Check out these recipes for holiday appetizers from WGN’s Dean Richards.

CRANBERRY BRIE PHYLLO CUPS

INGREDIENTS:

3 Packages of Pre-made Mini Phyllo Cups (frozen food section)

1 (8-oz.) wheel of brie

1/2 c. whole berry cranberry sauce

1/4 c. chopped pecans

Dried rosemary

DIRECTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 400° and place mini Phyllo cups on a greased sheet pan.

2. Cut brie into small pieces and place inside the mini-cup. Top with a spoonful of cranberry sauce, some chopped pecans and sprinkle with dried rosemary.

3. Bake 7-10 minutes until the mini-phyllo cup is golden and cheese is metled.

Yia Yia’s Pimento Cheese Log

(served in our family for over 60 years)

INGREDIENTS:

One 8-ounce package cream cheese

10 oz. jar of Spanish Olives with Pimento, diced small

1/2 cup pecan chips

DIRECTIONS:

1. Let cream cheese come to room temperature and mix all ingredients together. Reserve about ¼ cup of the nuts for garnish.

2. If dip is too thick for your liking, add a little of the olive juice.

3. Form into a log.

4. Wrap in cellophane and refrigerate for at least an hour.

5. Remove from cellophane and roll the ball in the remainder of the nuts

6. Serve with Ritz Crackers and/or veggies.

Pecan Pie Mini-Cups

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups chopped pecans

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup dark corn syrup

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

⅛ teaspoon salt

5 (2.1-oz.) packages frozen mini-phyllo pastry shells

DIRECTIONS