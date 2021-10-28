Heartwarming Apple Crumble

(NBC Today) – Well-suited for a group, apple crumble can lovingly end a meal in a way that no other dessert can. To save time, make the filling and topping ahead and store separately in the fridge for up to 1 day. Or you can completely assemble and bake the crumble, then freeze to serve at a later date.
Ingredients:
Streusel Topping
1 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup rolled oats
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter,
chilled and cut into small pieces
Apple Filling:
unsalted butter, at room temperature, for
greasing the pan
6 firm tart apples (such as Cortland),
peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch thick
slices
1 lemon, juiced
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preparation:
FOR THE STREUSEL TOPPING:
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. With your
fingers, rub the butter into the flour mixture until you no longer see butter chunks and
the streusel clumps together easily.
FOR THE APPLE FILLING:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F. Lightly coat the inside of a 2-quart baking dish with
butter.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together the apple slices, lemon juice, granulated
sugar, flour and cinnamon. Pour the filling into the prepared baking dish and
spread in an even layer. Top with the streusel topping, pinching it together to
form larger clumps.
- Place the dish in the oven and bake the crumble for about 1 hour, or until the
fruit is bubbling and the topping is golden-brown. Let cool for about 30 minutes
and serve warm.