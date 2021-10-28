Heartwarming Apple Crumble

(NBC Today) – Well-suited for a group, apple crumble can lovingly end a meal in a way that no other dessert can. To save time, make the filling and topping ahead and store separately in the fridge for up to 1 day. Or you can completely assemble and bake the crumble, then freeze to serve at a later date.

Ingredients:

Streusel Topping

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter,

chilled and cut into small pieces

Apple Filling:

unsalted butter, at room temperature, for

greasing the pan

6 firm tart apples (such as Cortland),

peeled, cored, and cut into 1/4-inch thick

slices

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preparation:

FOR THE STREUSEL TOPPING:

In a medium bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. With your

fingers, rub the butter into the flour mixture until you no longer see butter chunks and

the streusel clumps together easily.

FOR THE APPLE FILLING: