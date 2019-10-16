Healthy Pumpkin Spice with Arkansas Heart Hospital

Making an easy healthier version of a pumpkin spice drink.

Can serve warm or cold.

110 calories vs. 400 from the coffee shop.

For those who love pumpkin, there’s nothing better than a warm pumpkin drink in the fall! But who wants all the sugar? The recipe below is one you can make at home at any time of year and not loaded with sugar. Don’t worry if you don’t have a frother. A blender works just as well. Enjoy the taste of fall!

Healthy Homemade Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

8 ounces brewed coffee (or 1-2 shots of espresso)

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

3 Tablespoons pumpkin puree

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons maple syrup (or sweetener of choice)

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Instructions:

1. With a handheld frother or blender: In a cup or saucepan, mix together almond milk and pumpkin. Cook on medium heat on the stovetop or microwave for 30-45 seconds. Remove from heat, stir in vanilla, spices, and sweetener, place n a cup and use a frother to foam the milk. You can also use a blender – just process for 30 seconds or until foamy. Pour coffee into a large mug, add the foamy milk mixture on top. Sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy!

2. With Breville milk frother: add the pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla and maple syrup to your hot coffee. Froth cold almond milk in the Brevillemilk frother and pour-over coffee. Sprinkle with cinnamon and enjoy.