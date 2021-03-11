Guinness Mustard

Ingredients:

1 2/3 cups Mustard Seeds (The Darker the color, the spicier the mustard – Yellow, Brown and Black… You can use one color or a combination)

2 cups Guinness Stout

1 cup Apple Cider Vinegar

3 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp Turmeric

1/2 tsp Ginger

1/2 tsp allspice

1/2 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/3 Cup Dark Brown Sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

3 Tablespoons of honey (can add another tablespoon if you want a sweeter mustard)

Directions:

Combine sugar and all dried spices in one bowl.

In a glass mixing bowl place all the mustard seeds and pour Apple cider vinegar and beer over the seeds. (Due to chemical reaction it is necessary to use glass)

Add the spice mixture to the glass bowl.

Cover and leave completely alone for at least 2 days.

Add the honey and use an immersion blender or food processor to smooth the mixture a bit.

Place into glass jars and allow to rest in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 days.

You can experiment with this recipe and replace the Beer with White wine and white wine vinegar…Use different combinations of colored Mustard seeds, etc.

It makes about 5 half-pint jars.