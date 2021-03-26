Guinness Chocolate Cupcakes or Cake

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup and 2 Tbsp. Butter

2 Cups Caster sugar or Regular sugar (You can run your regular sugar through a food processor to produce a similar effect as having caster sugar)

3/4 Cocoa (Get it from the baking section, TIP: The better the quality of the cocoa the better the result.)

1 Cup Guinness Stout

2 Large eggs

2/3 Cup Sour cream

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking Soda

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350

Prepare cupcake pan or pans (makes about 2 dozen cupcakes). If you want to make a cake, spray a 10-inch spring form pan with cooking spray

Heat beer and butter in a saucepan until butter is melted and then allow to cool for a few minutes

While the beer and butter are heating up, you can beat your eggs with a mixer

Add vanilla and sour cream to eggs and blend completely

Whisk together sugar and cocoa

Add sugar mixture to egg mixture and blend

Add the cooled beer and butter to the egg mixture and blend

Mix in your flour and baking soda a little at a time until smooth

For the cupcakes, bake about 25 minutes. For a cake, bake about 50 minutes.

Allow to cool overnight before adding frosting

Frosting

INGREDIENTS

8 Ounces of Cream Cheese

1/2 Cup and 2 Tbsp. Heavy Cream

1 1/2 Cups Confectioners’ Sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Whip 1/2 cup heavy cream until it forms nice stiff peaks and set aside

Using your mixer, combine softened cream cheese, 2 Tbsp. of heavy cream and powdered sugar (Add powdered sugar and cream a little at a time as you mix)

Blend the whipped cream that was set aside to the cream cheese mixture

TIP: Part of the fun of this recipe is that the finished product reminds one of a Guinness Beer. The Dark Chocolate being about the color of a stout and the white icing resembling the foam at the top of a glass just poured.