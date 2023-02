This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.

Ingredients:

4 ripe avocados, cubed

2 tsp. cilantro, chopped

½ tomato, chopped

1 Tbsp. chopped sweet white onion

4 Tbsp. lime juice

Garlic powder

Salt

Directions:

Mash together and serve