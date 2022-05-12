WGN’s Dean Richards shares his recipe for grilled Hawaiian chicken skewers & pizza.

Ingredients:

For the marinade:

Bottled teriyaki marinade or make it homemade

1½ cups ketchup

¾ cup sweet chili sauce

1/3 cup soy sauce/tamari sauce

2 tsp crushed garlic

2 tsp finely minced/crushed ginger

1-2 tsp salt

Bamboo skewers

For the skewers

1½ lbs chicken thighs (skinless, boneless) cut into chunks.

1 fresh pineapple peeled, cored and cubed into chunks (canned pineapple chunks can fall apart when they’re grilled)

2 red and/or green bell peppers, seeded and cubed into chunks

1 sweet Vidalia onion, cubed into chunks (you can use whatever onion you like. I like Vidalia best)

Instructions:

Combine all the marinade ingredients. Mix well. (Bottled marinade works fine too.)

Reserve one third of the marinade and pour the remaining marinade over the chicken thighs. Cover and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes but up to 24 hours in the fridge.

Soak bamboo skewers in boiling water for 10 minutes (or use metal skewers).

Thread the chicken, pineapple, onion and pepper onto the skewers then brush with the marinade that is left in the bowl the chicken was marinating in.

Pre-heat an outdoor grill or a grill pan on a stove and cook the skewers until golden brown and starting to caramelize on all sides and until the chicken is cooked through (approximately 10-15 minutes). Glaze with the reserved marinade while cooking.



Remove from heat and allow to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

Grilled Pizza

