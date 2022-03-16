WGN’s Dean Richards shares a delicious recipe for Green River Cake in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

Cake Ingredients:

1 box lemon cake mix

1 box instant lemon pudding

12 oz Green River soda

3/4 cup applesauce

4 large eggs

5 drops of Green food coloring

(if desired for topping) Chopped walnuts

3-1/4 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 Tbsp. lemon juice

1/4 cup cold Green River.

5 drops of Green food coloring

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F

Grease and lightly flour a Bundt pan (or pan or your choosing.)

In a large bowl combine cake mix and instant pudding powder.

In another bowl, combine eggs, applesauce, food coloring and Green River.

With an electric mixer, combine the two bowls together until smooth.

Pour into the greased pan. Bake for 60 mins (or until it passes the toothpick test.)

While the cake is baking, mix the glaze ingredients together. Set aside.

Let the cake cool for 15-20 minutes.

Poke small holes into the top of cake and with the cake on top of a cooling rack (with another pan underneath), drizzle the glaze over it (to your liking.)

Sprinkle chopped walnuts on top of the cake.