WGN’s Dean Richards shares recipes for Greek Village Salad, Tomato-Roasted Corn Salad, and two other dishes you can make with tomatoes from your garden.

GREEK VILLAGE SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

4 tomatoes, cut into wedges (heirloom or high-quality tomatoes)

1 cucumber, sliced

1 green pepper, cubed

1 red pepper, cubed

1/4 cup onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup kalamata olive, pitted

6 ounces feta cheese, cut into chunks

Greek Dressing:

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 cloves garlic, grated or minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl or jar, add all of the dressing ingredients and whisk to combine.

In a large bowl, add all of the sliced vegetables; tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, red onion and olive.

Cover the vegetables with the dressing and toss until everything is well-coated and top with slices of feta cheese.

This salad can be served immediately or stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.

TOMATO-ROASTED CORN SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups roasted corn cut off of the cob (or frozen corn kernels, thawed)

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

10 fresh basil leaves, chopped

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt (Optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Mix corn, tomatoes, and basil leaves together in a bowl.

Add olive oil, vinegar and salt.

Mix until evenly coated.

BURRATA, TOMATO, CANTALOUPE SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

Vinaigrette:

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Finely grated zest from 1/2 lemon

Salad:

3 large heirloom tomatoes. Any good quality tomato is fine.

1 small cantaloupe, peeled, halved, and seeded

2 (4-ounce) burrata balls

1/3 cup coarsely chopped curly parsley

2 tablespoons oregano leaves, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons mint leaves, rough chopped.

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl (ideally with a pour spout), whisk together all the vinaigrette ingredients. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Set aside.

Arrange the burrata in the center of a platter. Cut the tomatoes and cantaloupe into hearty wedges and nestle them in layers around the cheese.

Drizzle the vinaigrette over the burrata, tomatoes, and melon. Season with ground pepper. Shower everything with herbs and sprinkle with salt.

ROASTED TOMATO & LEMON PASTA

INGREDIENTS:

3 cups roasted cherry tomatoes (see below)

1 lemon, very thinly slices

2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves, minced garlic

2 tablespoons lemon juice

12 ounces, pasta of your choice

4 oz. jarred pesto sauce or homemade

1 1/2 cups arugula

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3 ounces fresh mozzarella, torn

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

½ cup fresh basil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

To roast the tomatoes:

Preheat the oven to 250°F and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the cherry tomatoes cut side up on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt, pepper, and fresh thyme.

Roast the tomatoes until they’re well shriveled around the edges, 2 to 3 hours. The time will vary depending on the size and water content of your tomatoes.

Roasting the lemon slices:

Place the lemon slices on the baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes or until they’re golden brown around the edges. Finely mince the lemons and set aside.

Pasta:

In the bottom of a medium-sized (cold) pot, combine the olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and ¼ teaspoon sea salt.

Prepare the pasta according to the package directions, cooking until al dente. Reserve ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water.

Scoop the hot pasta into the pot, along with the reserved pasta water, the arugula, and toss. If necessary, gently heat until the arugula wilts and the pasta is warmed through.

Mix in pesto sauce (to taste)

Add the thyme, tomatoes, lemons, and toss again.

Top with the mozzarella, pine nuts, and basil.

Gently toss, season to taste and serve.