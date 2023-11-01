WGN’s Dean Richards shares this savory recipe.
Ingredients:
- 6 tomatoes, (medium to large size)
- 6 green peppers, (medium to large size)
- 6 green zucchini (larger sized)
- 1 ½ cup olive oil
- 1 med-large onion, finely chopped
- 1 small green pepper, finely chopped
- 1 small zucchini, finely chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 – 15 ½ oz. can chopped tomato
- ½ 6oz. can, tomato paste
- 2 cups Uncle Ben’s Long Grain Rice
- 4 cups water
- 1 cup chopped fresh mint
- 1 cup chopped parsley
- ½ cup slivered almonds
- 1 handful raisins
- 1 TSP, Allspice
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Wash tomatoes, peppers and zucchini.
- Pre-hear oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut a thin slice from the top of each. Scoop out the pulp, leaving a shell about ¼ inch thick.
- Hollow out the peppers. For the tomatoes and zucchini. Chop up the pulps coarsely. Set aside.
- In a pan, sauté the onion and garlic in 2 TBSP of olive oil. Add in the finely chopped zucchini, chopped peppers and tomato pulp.
- In a separate pan, cook the rice until it’s ALMOST done (2 cups rice to 4 cups water.) You want it al dente so it can finish cooking inside the stuffed vegetable.
- Into the rice, add parsley, mint, raisins and slivered almonds. Add allspice, salt and pepper to taste.
- Stir in the tomato paste into the vegetable mixture. Combine the rice and veggie mixture.
- Fill the hollowed-out tomato, peppers and zucchini with the rice mixture. Replace the tops and arrange the stuffed vegetables in an oven dish and drizzle them with a little olive oil, thsome water and the chopped tomatoes.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes in a 350 F oven.
- Let it cool for 20 minutes before serving.
