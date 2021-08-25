Greek Style Grilled Meatballs (Keftedes)

WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for Greek Style Grilled Meatballs (Keftedes).

Ingredients:

  • 18 oz. ground beef, 80% lean
  • 8 oz. ground pork
  • 4 slices of white bread (or equivalent of plain breadcrumbs)
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped or grated
  • 1/3 cup of finely chopped fresh oregano (or ¼ cup dried oregano)
  • 4 tablespoons finely chopped mint
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 eggs, beaten
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black
  • Tzaziki sauce for dipping (pre-made from store or check out this recipe)

Instructions:

  1. Pre-heat grill to a medium-direct heat.
  2. Place the milk in a swallow bowl and dunk each piece of bread in and then squeeze the excess liquid out.
  3. Tear bread into chunks and place in a large bowl. Add the beef, onions, oregano, mint, garlic, eggs, salt and pepper in the bowl with the bread and then mix with your hands until thoroughly combined.
  4. Roll out meat mixture into walnut-sized balls. Set aside. Or you can do a day-ahead and refrigerate.
  5. Clean and oil the grilling grate.
  6. Place the meatballs on the grill and cook until well browned all over and cooked through, about 8 minutes total, 2 minutes per side.
  7. Remove from the grill and serve with tzatziki and lemon wedge

