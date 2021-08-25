WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for Greek Style Grilled Meatballs (Keftedes).
Ingredients:
- 18 oz. ground beef, 80% lean
- 8 oz. ground pork
- 4 slices of white bread (or equivalent of plain breadcrumbs)
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped or grated
- 1/3 cup of finely chopped fresh oregano (or ¼ cup dried oregano)
- 4 tablespoons finely chopped mint
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 eggs, beaten
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black
- Tzaziki sauce for dipping (pre-made from store or check out this recipe)
Instructions:
- Pre-heat grill to a medium-direct heat.
- Place the milk in a swallow bowl and dunk each piece of bread in and then squeeze the excess liquid out.
- Tear bread into chunks and place in a large bowl. Add the beef, onions, oregano, mint, garlic, eggs, salt and pepper in the bowl with the bread and then mix with your hands until thoroughly combined.
- Roll out meat mixture into walnut-sized balls. Set aside. Or you can do a day-ahead and refrigerate.
- Clean and oil the grilling grate.
- Place the meatballs on the grill and cook until well browned all over and cooked through, about 8 minutes total, 2 minutes per side.
- Remove from the grill and serve with tzatziki and lemon wedge