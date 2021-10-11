Greek Style Cod with Tomato, Onion & Garlic

WGN’s Dean Richards shares a recipe for seafood lovers.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds cod, halibut or mahi-mahi.
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Juice of 1 large lemon
  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound onions, rough dice
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced or puréed
  • 1 28-ounce can chopped tomatoes with juice (in summer use 2 pounds grated or peeled seeded ripe tomatoes)
  • ⅛ teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste dissolved in 1/4 cup water
  • ½ cup dry white wine or red wine
  • ½ cup chopped parsley

Directions:

Pat the fish dry and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside. 

In a skillet large enough to hold the fish, heat the oil and add the onions over a medium heat.

Stir often, until they have softened and begun to color slightly, 8 to 10 minutes. Add a generous pinch of salt and the garlic and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, 30 seconds to a minute.

Stir in the tomatoes, sugar, paprika, cinnamon, dissolved tomato paste, wine, half the parsley and more salt and pepper to taste and bring to a simmer.

Work the fish into the mixture and cover tightly.  Simmer until fish is opaque.  Baste sauce over the fish every 5 minutes or so.  Cook until the fish breaks apart with a fork.   

Move to serving platter.  Sprinkle on the remaining parsley. Serve hot or warm. 

