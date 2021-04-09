Greek Pork, Feta & Orzo Pasta

(WGN – Cooking with Dean) – If you’re looking for a meat and cheese dish with international flair, WGN’s Dean Richards has this great recipe to share for Greek pork, feta and orzo pasta.

INGREDIENTS:

· 1-1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

· 1 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· 3 quarts water

· 1-1/4 cups uncooked orzo pasta

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 1 (6 ounces) fresh, baby spinach

· 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

· 3/4 cup crumbled Dodoni feta cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Rub pork with pepper; cut into 1-in. cubes.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add pork; cook and stir until no longer pink, 8-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a Dutch oven, bring water to a boil. Stir in orzo and salt; cook, uncovered, 8 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook until orzo is tender and spinach is wilted, 45-60 seconds longer. Drain.

Add tomatoes to pork; heat through. Stir in orzo mixture and cheese.

