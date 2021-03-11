Good-for-you cornbread

Makes 10 servings.
Ingredients
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup buttermilk, 1% fat
1 large egg
1/4 cup soft tub margarine
1 teaspoon vegetable oil (to grease baking pan)
Directions [Click here for step-by-step instructions]
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar and baking powder.
- In another bowl, combine buttermilk and egg. Beat lightly.
- Slowly add buttermilk and egg mixture to the dry ingredients.
- Add margarine, and mix by hand or with a mixer for 1 minute.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in an 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Cool.
- Cut into 10 squares and serve.
Nutrition information
Serving size: 1 square. Amount per serving: 178 calories, 6g total fat (1g saturated fat), 22mg cholesterol, 94mg sodium.
Source: National Institutes of Health