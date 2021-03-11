Good-for-you cornbread

Makes 10 servings.

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup buttermilk, 1% fat

1 large egg

1/4 cup soft tub margarine

1 teaspoon vegetable oil (to grease baking pan)

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar and baking powder.
  • In another bowl, combine buttermilk and egg. Beat lightly.
  • Slowly add buttermilk and egg mixture to the dry ingredients.
  • Add margarine, and mix by hand or with a mixer for 1 minute.
  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in an 8-by-8-inch greased baking dish. Cool.
  • Cut into 10 squares and serve.

Nutrition information

Serving size: 1 square. Amount per serving: 178 calories, 6g total fat (1g saturated fat), 22mg cholesterol, 94mg sodium.

Source: National Institutes of Health

