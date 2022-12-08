(NBC Today – Jocelyn Delk Adams) – Instead of cookies every Christmas holiday season, my family baked cakes. So, I wanted to add the classic flavors of gingerbread to a cake, and this one is absolute perfection.
Ingredients
POUND CAKE
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 packed cup light brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup molasses
4 large eggs, room temperature
3 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
2 tablespoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 cup buttermilk
1½ tablespoons vanilla extract
GLAZE
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1/2 tablespoon milk
edible snowflakes, for garnish
SWAP OPTION: Don’t have buttermilk? You can substitute by making adding 1 tablespoon of vinegar or lemon juice to 1 cup of milk and letting it stand for 10 minutes.
Preparation (Click here to watch video)
FOR THE POUND CAKE:
- Preheat your oven to 350 F and spray a 12-cup Bundt pan with nonstick baking spray or grease with shortening/butter and flour and set aside.
- In the bowl of your stand mixer, add together butter, both sugars and molasses, and beat on high speed until light and fluffy for about 5 minutes.
- Next, add in eggs one at a time and mix until well-incorporated.
- Slow mixer to lowest speed and carefully add flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, allspice and cloves in increments and mix until well-combined.
- Lastly, mix in buttermilk and vanilla until smooth.
- Pour cake batter into prepared pan and bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out mostly clean.
- Remove cake from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes, then invert cake into cooling rack or serving plate, cool until room temperature, then prepare glaze.
FOR THE GLAZE:
Once cake is completely cooled, whisk together powdered sugar, maple syrup and milk. Add more milk or syrup if needed. Glaze should be pourable but not too thin.
TO ASSEMBLE:
Drizzle glaze over cooled cake. Garnish with snowflakes and serve.