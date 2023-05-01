(NBC TODAY) – This fun and festive Bundt cake is reason enough to throw a party this spring. It takes inspiration from a mint julep, the classic bourbon cocktail brightened with fresh mint and simple syrup that’s the signature drink of the Kentucky Derby.

Ingredients:

FOR THE CAKE

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup neutral oil

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup light brown sugar

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup bourbon

5 large eggs

Ingredients:

FOR THE MINT-BOURBON SYRUP

1/4 cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons water

1/4 cup bourbon

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

Ingredients:

FOR THE SUGARED MINT LEAVES (OPTIONAL)

12 mint leaves, washed and patted dry

1 large egg white, whisked until frothy

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Ingredients:

FOR THE GLAZE

1½ cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 tablespoon milk or cream

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Preparation: