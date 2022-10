This recipe was presented on Arkansas Style.

Ingredients:

1¾ oz. scotch

1½ oz. apple cider

½ oz. Amaro Averna

¼ oz. lemon juice

2 tsp Demerara syrup

½ tsp allspice dram

2 dash Angostura bitters

Orange peel for garnish

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake

Strain into a rocks glass over cracked ice