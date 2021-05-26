Fire up the Grill! Burgers six different ways

(WGN-Cooking with Dean) – This Memorial Day weekend there will be lots of burgers on the menu for families all across the country.

If you’re tired of the same old meat patty, keep reading to discover a better burger.

WGN’s Dean Richards fires up the grill to share six different burger recipes which include:

Traditional Burger

Cheddar – Jalapeno Stuffed Burger

Salmon Burger

Beyond Burger (plant-based)

Wagyu Beef burger

Apple Gouda Chicken Burger

Recipes:

All of these burgers are available, pre-made, ready to grill at freshmidwest.com.

If you’re making your own:

Use an 80/20 Mix of Ground Beef

Keep the meat cold and shape the patties as quickly as possible.

Don’t Over-Mix the Ground Beef

Make your burgers about 1-inch thick at the edges, and one inch larger than the bun.

Press an indentation in the center of the patties, usually about the size of a thumbprint or a tablespoon. This prevents the burger from puffing up in the center.

For rare burgers, cook for 4 minutes total (125°F internal)

For medium-rare burgers, cook for 5 minutes total (135°F internal)

For medium burgers, cook for 6 to 7 minutes total (145°F internal)

For well-done burgers, cook for 8 to 9 minutes total (160 °F internal)

The USDA recommends cooking ground meats to an internal temperature of at least 160°F.

Salmon Burger:

1 pound and a half of salmon fillet, skinless, and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoons dijon mustard

5 tablespoons shallots, minced

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons dill, chopped

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper, ground

½ cup breadcrumbs

Add salmon pieces, mustard, shallots, capers, dill, salt, and pepper into a food processor or blender. Pulse and scrape down sides until the salmon is coarsely ground, a few small chunks are OK. Transfer mixture to a medium-sized bowl and add breadcrumbs and egg. Mix with a spatula until combined. Evenly divide the salmon mixture into 4 patties, about ½-inch thick. Cover and refrigerate until ready to grill. Cook until internal temperature is 130 degrees F.

Topping for Salmon burger/Lemon Dill Sauce:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons mustard

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon peel, grated

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 teaspoons shallots, minced

2 teaspoons dill, chopped

Cheddar-Jalepeno Stuffed Burgers:

In a medium bowl, mix together the ground beef and dried onion (or onion powder) until well blended. Form the mixture into 8 thin patties. Set aside 4 of the patties. On the other 4 patties, place one slice of cheese, one tsp. of bottled green jalapeno chilies, and one tsp of canned or sauteed mushrooms. Place the other 4 patties over the tops, press down, and seal the edges. Reinforce the shape of the now-stuffed burger so it doesn’t fall apart. Top Apple/Gouda/Chicken burgers with Mayo/Honey Dijon mixture. Always “rest” burgers about 5 minutes before serving. I recommend brioche buns, toasted on the grill.

