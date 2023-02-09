These recipes were presented on Arkansas Style.

Click here to visit the Arkansas Style page for more on the show that airs weekdays at 2pm on KARK.

Niemann classic

Ingredients:

1 block Philadelphia cream cheese

2 green onions (slice only the green part)

1/3 cup milk

Salt to taste

Directions:

Mix together and eat with potato chips

Spinach dip

Ingredients:

10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry

2 cups sour cream

1 cup mayo

1 pkg. Knorr vegetable recipe mix

Roasted slivered almonds

Hawaiian bread cubed