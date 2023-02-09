These recipes were presented on Arkansas Style.
Niemann classic
Ingredients:
1 block Philadelphia cream cheese
2 green onions (slice only the green part)
1/3 cup milk
Salt to taste
Directions:
Mix together and eat with potato chips
Spinach dip
Ingredients:
10 oz. frozen chopped spinach, defrosted and squeezed dry
2 cups sour cream
1 cup mayo
1 pkg. Knorr vegetable recipe mix
Roasted slivered almonds
Hawaiian bread cubed